Okara horror: Father slays daughter, infant to conceal abuse

OKARA: In a horrifying case of familial abuse and cover-up, police in Okara have arrested a father accused of raping his 20-year-old daughter over an extended period, leading to her pregnancy and the subsequent murder of both her and the newborn child to conceal the crime, ARY News reported.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the police station, the incident occurred in Ghausan-e-Shabir Town, a residential area in Okara district. The primary suspect, identified as Shabir (the victim’s father), allegedly subjected his daughter to repeated sexual assaults, resulting in her becoming pregnant. Fearing exposure, Shabir, with the alleged complicity of his son Shehbaz and daughter Sania, strangled the newborn immediately after birth and then killed the young woman.

Local residents grew suspicious when Shabir hastily buried his daughter’s body without informing authorities or the community. It was only after concerned neighbors alerted the police that an investigation was launched.

“The family tried to bury the evidence literally and figuratively,” a senior police official told reporters. “We acted swiftly on the tip-off and raided the suspect’s home.”

In a dramatic development, Okara police raided late last night and arrested the main suspect, Shabir, who reportedly confessed during initial questioning. The FIR lists Shabir (the victim’s father), her brother Shehbaz, sister Sania, and two unidentified individuals as co-accused. Investigators allege that the brother and sister advised and assisted their father in the crime to conceal the act.

To exhume the victim’s body for a post-mortem examination and further evidence collection, police plan to approach the local magistrate for permission to dig up the grave. “We are committed to uncovering the full truth and ensuring justice for the victim,” the official added. The investigation is ongoing, with forensic teams expected to analyze the remains once approved.

