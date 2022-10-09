Monday, October 10, 2022
Okara man guns down wife over domestic dispute

OKARA: In yet another case of a violent domestic incident, a man allegedly shot dead his wife in Okara on Sunday, ARY News reported.      

According to police, a suspect identified as Ramzan opened fire on his 20-year-old wife over a quarrel, resulting in her immediate death.

Meanwhile, the suspect has managed to flee from the scene. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Read more: Man kills father, wife and daughter over domestic dispute in Kohat

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a man killed three members of his family in Kohat over a domestic dispute.

The dreadful incident took place in the ertshwhile FR Jawaki area where a man gunned down his father, wife and daughter, local police officials said.

The reason behind the multiple killings is said to be a domestic dispute. Getting information about the incident, the police along with the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the nearby medical facility.

