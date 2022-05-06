Okara: Pakistani model killed over honour by brother

OKARA: After the murder of Qandeel Baloch, another model was killed in the name of honour in Punjab’s Okara, ARY News reported on Friday.

According, Sidra (22) was killed by her brother in village 51R of Okara when she visited her hometown to celebrate the Eidul Fitr.

According to police, a case has been registered and the accused brother has been arrested.

The victim’s brother Hamza used to forbid Sidra from modelling. The reason behind the killing is believed to be a heated debate between the siblings as the girl was not willing to leave her modelling career.

The case was registered at City Renala Khurd police station on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon.

Pakistan remained in limelight after the brutal murder of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch who was killed at the age of 26 by her brother in July 2016.

Human Rights Watch claimed that violent attacks against women remained a serious problem in Pakistan and more or less 1,000 such cases were reported across the country every year.

