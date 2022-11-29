Okara: Visually impaired girl ‘raped by teacher, watchman in Diyalpur

OKARA: In a shocking incident, a visually impaired 16-year-old girl was raped by her teacher and watchman in Okara on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

As per police, the incident took place in the limits of PS Diyalpur City, Okara, where a teacher and the watchman of a special education school ‘raped’ a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

The father of the rape-victim girl said the accused were issuing dire threats to her daughter to keep her silence on the matter.

The police have registered case of the incident on the complaint of the visually impaired girl’s father. The investigation has been launched by the Okara police.

In October, a flood-affected girl had allegedly been gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi.

According to details, a minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

