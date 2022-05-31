Okara woman gang-raped during house robbery

OKARA: A woman was gang-raped by dacoits during a house robbery in Punjab’s Okara on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Dialpur police station, where three dacoits stormed into a house for robbery and gang-raped a woman.

The dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments by making the family members hostage and after the robbery, they gang-raped the woman, the police sources said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik after taking notice of the heinous crime has directed the police party to the immediate arrest of the rapists.

It is pertinent to mention here incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls for strict action against the culprits.

A report on criminal activities in Lahore shared by police authorities on June 08 showed that 327 incidents of kidnapping were reported in the city of which also included eight women being sexually assaulted.

The figures were more than the previous year when 265 abduction cases were registered including gang-rape of four women.

