Okara woman shot dead on resisting robbery

In a shocking incident, an Okara woman was shot dead on resisting a robbery, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

According to details, a woman was killed for resisting robbery in the limits of police station Sadar in Okara city of Punjab province.

The police said that the Okara woman was withdrawing money from the online money transfer store when two robbers intercepted her and tried to snatch the money.

However, the woman resisted the robbers on which they opened fire on her which resulted in her death on the spot. The robbers fled the scene with the cash.

It should be noted that the incidents of theft and robbery are continuously increasing in Okara, Punjab, in various incidents citizens were deprived of cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and cattle.

Read more: Pregnant woman shot at for resisting robbery in Karachi

In a separate incident, a pregnant woman was shot at by thieves during the Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi, in the month of May, this year.

The sad incident took place in the New Karachi area where robbers opened fire on a pregnant woman. The woman’s husband said he was stopped by the robbers when he with his wife was going somewhere.

Comments