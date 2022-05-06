Pregnant woman shot at for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: In another tragic outcome of a street crime incident, a pregnant woman was shot at by the thieves during the Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The woman is still in critical condition and being treated at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to details, during the three-day holiday of Eidul Fitr, thieves were given free rein in Karachi and numerous incidents of snatching took place in the metropolis.

The sad incident took place in the New Karachi area where robbers opened fire on a pregnant woman. The woman’s husband said he was stopped by the robbers when he with his wife was going somewhere.

According to him, the accused tried to stop the vehicle and when they failed in doing so, they sprayed bullets on the car and a few of them hit the stomach of his wife who is a 7-month-pregnant. The injured woman was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The woman’s husband said that the child had died in the womb while the woman’s condition was critical.

