Old man fights off robbers in Karachi, foils robbery bid

KARACHI: A brave old man foiled a snatching attempt in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, two suspects riding a motorcycle chased an old man and forced him to stop at Sector 5A in New Karachi.

Demonstrating great agility, the senior citizen dropped his motorbike on the accused, causing them to lose their balance. Even after retaliation, the robbers did not spare the life of the senior citizen and kept on trying to rob him.

The senior citizen after pushing the robbers took a stone and hurled it at them. The muggers were forced to flee the scene over the resistance of the old man. It should be noted that street crimes are on the rise in Karachi and the government despite tall claims is failing to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of the metropolitan city.

Last year, a senior citizen selling milk in Karachi had set an example of bravery by thwarting a robbery attempt.

When the robbers entered the shop, the elderly shopkeeper snatched the armed robber and forced him to fall on the floor.

