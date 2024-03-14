Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis, undergoes double mastectomy

American actor Olivia Munn revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, actor Olivia Munn, best known for her roles in films like ‘X-Men’, came out with her breast cancer diagnosis. With a series of her pictures and videos from the hospital bed, she wrote, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

Detailing her diagnosis, Munn shared, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks your 90 different cancer genes.”

“I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter, I also had a normal mammogram,” she added. “Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined. Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed,” she added.

Further expressing her gratitude towards her doctor, Munn advised everyone to get their Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score calculated, which in a way saved her life.

Munn mentioned that by looking at other factors, her lifetime risk was calculated at 37%. “Because of that score I went to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer”, she explained. “30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after 10-hour surgery the next.”

“I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

In the end, Munn thanked her family, friends, doctors and her partner, comedian John Mulaney.

Thousands of her fans and fraternity fellows reacted to the emotional post with heartfelt wishes for Munn, on her road to recovery.

