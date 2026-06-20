Olivia Rodrigo’s new album is breaking her own record!

The 23-year-old singer achieved the biggest opening week of her career with her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart.

Her latest release shifted nearly 103,000 chart units in its first week, surpassing the opening-week performances of her previous albums, SOUR, which debuted with 51,000 units, and GUTS, which launched with 60,000 units.

The impressive feat makes Rodrigo the youngest international artist in more than two decades to sell over 100,000 albums during release week in the UK, a milestone last achieved by Britney Spears with her 2004 compilation album Greatest Hits: My Prerogative.

In addition to securing her third consecutive No. 1 album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love also boasts the biggest first week for any international album released in the UK this year. The record further topped the Official Record Store Chart and the Official Album Vinyl Chart.

Reacting to the achievement, Olivia Rodrigo thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for this Number 1 album award! It means so much to me,” she said. “I wrote so many of these songs in the UK, so it makes it extra special. Thank you all for listening, I appreciate it so much. I can’t wait to put this on my mantle!”

Three songs from the album also cracked the Top 5, with “stupid song” debuting at No. 2, “the cure” landing at No. 3 and “drop dead” reaching No. 5. It marks the first time since 2021 that Rodrigo has placed three tracks simultaneously in the Top 5.