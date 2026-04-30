Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is trending worldwide after unveiling her most ambitious live project yet, The Unraveled Tour.

Spanning 65 dates, the scale alone signals a clear shift in how Olivia Rodrigo is approaching her global presence, and it doesn’t feel like a cautious move.

The rollout was anything but subtle. Billboards appeared across Los Angeles and New York City, triggering speculation before Olivia Rodrigo made it official. By then, fans already sensed something major was coming, though the sheer size still caught many off guard.

The tour opens with two nights in Hartford this September, then moves across North America before heading into Europe and the United Kingdom.

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Olivia Rodrigo has built a reputation for emotionally charged, tightly produced performances, and this time she seems to be pushing that formula further rather than playing it safe. It feels like a full-scale expansion.

In the UK, Rodrigo will headline four nights at The O2 Arena in April 2027 — her biggest run there so far. Demand is already expected to be intense. Grace Ives joins as a supporting act, bringing a slightly unexpected but fitting addition to the lineup.

The timing of The Unraveled Tour is no coincidence. Olivia Rodrigo is entering her third album cycle, with early signs pointing to a more confident, experimental sound that still holds onto the emotional core that defines her work.

The lead single has already made a strong chart impact, reinforcing that Olivia Rodrigo isn’t just maintaining momentum — she’s actively shaping it.

Her previous GUTS World Tour set a high bar, drawing over 1.4 million fans across 95 sold-out shows. Rodrigo now returns with a broader global footprint, suggesting a strategy focused less on volume and more on reach.

Presales begin in early May, followed by general sales days later. At 23, Olivia Rodrigo is no longer proving she belongs on this stage — she’s testing how far she can stretch it.