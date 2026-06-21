Olivia Wilde has spoken candidly about the challenges she faced during the intense public scrutiny surrounding the release of Don’t Worry Darling, revealing that an unexpected source of support helped her through the storm.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress and filmmaker shared how Pamela Anderson offered a piece of advice that left a lasting impression during one of the most difficult periods of her career.

Wilde explained that she reached out to Anderson after watching the documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Moved by Anderson’s honesty and resilience in the face of years of media attention, Wilde wanted to express her admiration.

The conversation soon turned to the criticism and speculation dominating headlines at the time. According to Wilde, Anderson acknowledged the pressure she was facing and offered a simple but powerful message: “The most rebellious thing you can do is stay soft. Don’t let it harden you.”

The advice arrived at a moment when Wilde was struggling with constant rumours and public commentary linked to Don’t Worry Darling. She admitted it was difficult to remain silent when inaccurate stories circulated, often feeling the urge to publicly challenge claims being made about her.

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However, Olivia Wilde ultimately chose to focus on the film rather than engage with the ongoing speculation. She said she wanted attention to remain on the project and the hundreds of cast and crew members who worked tirelessly to bring it to the screen during challenging pandemic conditions.

Reflecting on that period, Wilde said she felt frustrated by her inability to defend herself and believed much of the criticism directed towards her was disproportionate. Nevertheless, Anderson’s words encouraged her to avoid becoming bitter despite the negativity.

Looking back, Wilde says the experience reinforced an important lesson: strength is not always about fighting back. Sometimes, it is about maintaining compassion, resilience and authenticity, even when facing intense public judgement.