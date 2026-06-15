Oman announces deadline for currency note replacement

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has reminded the public that the deadline for exchanging expired banknotes is fast approaching.

In an announcement, the CBO said banknotes issued before the Sixth Series 2020 can be exchanged through all banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of business hours on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Read Also: Omani Riyal shows continuous upward trend against Pakistani Rupee in open market

The CBO warned that no claims for the replacement of expired banknotes will be accepted after the deadline.

The CBO urged members of the public to complete the exchange process within the specified period to avoid any inconvenience.

Under the Banking Law (Royal Decree 2/2025), the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) is the sole authority to issue, hold, or recall currency in Oman. The national currency, the Rial Omani, is subdivided into 1,000 baisas.

The denomination, form, and design of currency notes and coins are determined with the approval of CBO’s Board of Directors (Royal Decree 4/2025) CBO is responsible for printing, minting, and numbering sufficient currency denominations to meet the Sultanate’s needs, ensuring protection against counterfeiting and forgery.

It is also authorized to refund the value of mutilated, tampered, or imperfect currency notes or coins.

On special occasions, CBO issues commemorative coins and special coin sets with unique weights, compositions, and denominations, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.