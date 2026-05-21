Oman announces Eid Al Adha holidays

MUSCAT: Oman has announced a five-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha for employees working in the State Administrative Apparatus, other public legal entities and private sector establishments.

According to an official statement, the Eid holidays will begin on Tuesday, May 26, and continue until Saturday, May 30.

Official working hours and normal business operations across all sectors will resume on Sunday, May 31.

Read More: Kuwait: Govt offices to remain closed for Eid al Adha

Meanwhile, Kuwait has also announced holidays for Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day.

The Kuwait Civil Service Commission said government offices, ministries, public authorities and state institutions will remain closed from Tuesday, May 26, until Sunday, May 31.

In Kuwait, the official Eid holiday period will run from Tuesday to Friday (May 26–29), followed by the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday (May 30–31). Government offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1.

The commission added that institutions with special operational requirements would determine their own holiday schedules in coordination with the relevant authorities and in accordance with the public interest.

According to the Kuwaiti Cabinet announcement, the holidays will officially begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with public holidays continuing through Friday before the regular weekend.