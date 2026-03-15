Oman announces 100 jobs

The Ministry of Labour of Oman has announced the availability of 100 job vacancies designated for people with disabilities across several government units in Oman, as part of this year’s approved job opportunity batches.

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The Ministry of Labour called on eligible applicants from this category to apply for the positions, aiming to enhance their active participation in the labour market and support sustainable national development.

It added that registration to compete for the vacancies is open according to the specified requirements for each position, starting from today until 31 March.