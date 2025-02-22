Oman E-Visa Program 2025 for Pakistani Students: Process and Procedure

Oman, with a population of 5 million residents has emerged as a prime destination for students. Its top-tier universities offer high-quality education and varied cultural experiences, all taught in English.

To attract more international students and travellers, the Middle Eastern nation has reintroduced its E-Visa program for 2025. This revamped program promises a faster, more efficient, and accessible visa application process, benefiting students and tourists alike.

Oman E-Visa Program

Pakistani Students who want to go to Oman for college admissions or short-term visits can now apply for their visas online through the Royal Oman Police (ROP) E-Visa portal. The updated platform allows applicants to submit their applications, make payments, and receive approvals without the need to visit consulates or endure long queues.

The newly launched unsponsored tourist visa is particularly advantageous for Pakistani students. Eligible individuals can directly apply for a visa to explore Oman or attend educational events, offering a convenient solution for those planning short visits during breaks or post-graduation.

Eligibility Criteria

The Oman E-Visa program now extends to citizens of over 100 countries, as part of Muscat’s strategy to attract more visitors, and students.

Work Visa and Immigration Changes

Aspect Details Work Visa Changes Restrictions on student work visas, particularly in construction and hospitality. Omanization Policy Focus on hiring Omani nationals, thereby creating more opportunities for international students. Health Insurance From 2025, expatriates, including students, must have employer-provided health insurance.

These updates mean Pakistani students now have increased opportunities to study, visit, and work in Oman.

Apply Online

Interested applicants can check their eligibility and submit their E-Visa applications online at evisa.rop.gov.om.

