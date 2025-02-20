Germany Schengen visa; Minimum bank statement for Feb 2025

If you are planning a trip to Portugal from Pakistan for tourism purposes, you’ll need to apply for a short-stay Schengen visa.

Schengen Visa permits a foreigner to stay in the country for up to 90 days. To apply for this visa, Pakistani applicants must approach Gerry’s which is an external visa service provider, instead of the Portuguese embassy in Pakistan.

A Schengen visa which is authoriszed by the state allows for airport stopovers, transits, or short stays within one or more Member States. This visa authorizes the holder to present themselves at the external border but does not guarantee entry into the Schengen area. Border authorities will decide on entry upon arrival, according to the official website of the Portugal Embassy in Pakistan.

Upon arrival in Portugal, airport authorities may ask travelers to provide evidence of the purpose of their visit, conditions of stay, accommodation details, and sufficient funds for their stay and return. Among the required documents, applicants must submit a bank statement showing transactions over the past six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank.

Bank Statement Requirements

To stay in Portugal, you need at least 75 euros a day. For a 90-day visit, you need to have 6,750 euros in your bank account. With the current exchange rate in Pakistan being PKR 290.75 for each euro, you will need about PKR 2 million for a 90-day trip to Portugal.

Portugal Visit Visa Processing Fee in Pakistan

The general processing fee for a Portugal Schengen visa is 90 euros. As of February 20, 2025, with an exchange rate of Rs290.75 per euro, the visa fee in Pakistani rupees amounts to Rs26,167. The visa application is considered admissible once the current fee is paid.

Document Requirements

Applicants must ensure all required documents are complete and submitted according to the guidelines.