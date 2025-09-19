Longest tourist walkway unveiled in Oman's South Al Batinah

To boost tourism in Nakhal, South Al Batinah Governorate, Oman, the longest tourist walkway, stretching 3 kilometres from the iconic Nakhal Fort to the popular Ain Al Thawarah Park, was officially introduced.

This newly walkway, was inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh Al Busaidi, Wali of Nakhal. The walkway wanders through picturesque natural landscapes, including traditional springs, the ancient aflaj ( traditional irrigation systems), and lush agricultural villages adjacent to the scenic Wadi Nakhal.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh Al Busaidi, Wali of Nakhal, has praised the project for its role in enhancing tourism infrastructure. “This project is part of our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable tourism by showcasing the natural and historical landmarks of Nakhal’s villages and farmlands,” he said.

Nakhal is a wilayah in Al Batinah South Governorate in Oman. It is home to many old castles and forts, including the pre-7th century Nakhal Fort. Nakhal stand out with its fortress perched on a mountainous hill amidst a cluster of date palms.

Earlier on August the Thai Embassy in Muscat, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thai Trade Office, Thai businesses, and the Thai community in Oman, held the Thailand Festival in Oman.

The Thailand Festival was held on 28 to 30 August at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Ground Floor, Atrium.

The annual event featured a vibrant showcase of Thai culture, food, films, and performances. Visitors enjoyed popular Thai films such as The Gift, Under the Wings of Dreams, and Letter from the Sun.

The event was free to attend and was organised by Almustaqaf Business, offering an immersive experience of Thailand’s rich traditions right in the heart of Oman.