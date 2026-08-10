An oil slick is covering an area of around 390 square kilometres (150 square miles) off the coast of Oman, the country’s ​government said on Monday, after a vessel under sanctions and carrying Russian ‌crude sustained damage.

The Caroline Bezengi’s crew first reported difficulties on June 8 off the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, two maritime security sources said, adding that initial assessments ​indicated that a blast occurred onboard.

In its first public disclosure of ​details of the environmental impact, Oman said on Monday it ⁠was seeking to tackle the oil leak in its waters near the ​Hallaniyat Islands off the southern governorate of Dhofar.

A statement from Oman’s Environment ​Authority carried by the Omani state news agency said the oil slick covered approximately 390 square kilometres based on its latest analysis that included satellite imagery.

It said the slick ​extends northeast of the islands towards the mainland and at its ​nearest point comes within an estimated seven kilometres of the shore.

An analysis by Reuters of ‌satellite ⁠imagery and shipping specialists showed the spill from the stranded 274-metre (900-foot) Caroline Bezengi tanker was still spreading at the end of last month, raising concern about possible environmental damage.

The cause of the damage to the vessel is ​unclear and Oman did ​not offer ⁠any explanation.

Shipping data showed the ship was loaded with Russian crude prior to the voyage. It last transmitted a ​signal on public AIS tracking on June 11 off ​the coast ⁠of Yemen.

Russia uses ageing, often poorly maintained tankers in what is referred to as its shadow fleet to circumvent Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

The European ⁠Union ​and Britain have imposed sanctions on the Caroline ​Bezengi for what they said was involvement in carrying fuels from Russia.