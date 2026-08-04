Oman introduces free 14-day tourist visa

Oman has introduced a new free 14-day tourist visa as part of its efforts to attract more international visitors and strengthen its tourism sector.

The initiative follows amendments to the executive regulations of the Sultanate’s Foreigners’ Residence Law, making short-term travel to the country more convenient for eligible tourists.

The new regulation, published in the country’s official gazette on August 2, 2026, states that the visa will be issued by the relevant authorities upon application to citizens of approved countries.

Travellers entering Oman under this visa can also extend their stay by applying for another eligible tourist visa before the complimentary visa expires. Any extension will be subject to the applicable eligibility requirements and standard visa fees.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and warm Arabian hospitality, Oman continues to be one of the Gulf region’s leading travel destinations.

Visitors can experience everything from the rugged peaks of the Hajar Mountains to the scenic coastline and the unique natural beauty found across the country.

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One of Oman’s biggest seasonal attractions is Khareef in the Dhofar Governorate. During this annual monsoon season, Salalah and its surrounding areas transform into lush green landscapes with cooler temperatures, providing a refreshing contrast to the intense summer heat experienced across much of the Gulf.

The 2026 Khareef season began on June 21 and will continue until September 21. Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy waterfalls, pristine beaches, natural sinkholes, and a wide range of cultural and recreational experiences.

This year’s programme features 125 cultural, artistic, sporting, and entertainment events, offering travellers numerous opportunities to explore Oman’s heritage and natural attractions.