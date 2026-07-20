Oman introduces new rules for expat workers

Oman has extended essential sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance coverage to expatriate workers in both the public and private sectors, effective July 20, 2026, under a new decision issued by the Social Protection Fund (SPF).

The measure, introduced through SPF Decision No. 13/2026, makes participation in the insurance scheme mandatory for expatriate employees working in State Administrative Apparatus units, other public legal entities, and private sector establishments governed by the Labour Law.

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The sick leave and extraordinary leave insurance scheme has been in place for Omani workers since July 2019. It covers employees in the public and private sectors, including those on temporary and training contracts, as well as retired workers.

The new provisions do not apply to expatriate workers who fall outside the scope of the Labour Law, including domestic workers.