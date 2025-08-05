Oman mandates licensing for THESE jobs in latest update

The Ministry of Manpower in Oman announced on Monday that licensing will be mandatory for specific roles in the oil and gas sector.

This initiative, coordinated with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, aims to regulate the labor market and boost national workforce efficiency. Professionals in designated roles must obtain a license from the Energy and Minerals Sector Skills Unit, managed by the Oman Energy Society, to practice legally.

The licensing requirement is now a prerequisite for issuing or renewing work permits in the specified occupations. The Ministry of Labor emphasized that no permits will be granted without an approved license.

The ministry’s statement reads: “Obtaining a license to practice the profession issued by the Sectoral Skills Unit for the Energy and Minerals Sector is a mandatory requirement for issuing or renewing work permits, effective from September 1, 2025. The Ministry of Labor will not grant these permits until after submitting the approved license.”

The list of occupations requiring professional accreditation includes roles such as HSE Advisor, Mobile Crane Operator, Forklift Operator, Excavator Operator, Lifting Supervisor, Driller, Electrical Technician, and others critical to the oil and gas industry. The full list comprises 36 specialized roles, ranging from Manual Welder to CNC Machinist and Instrument Technician.

Oman’s oil and gas sector has made significant strides in localization, achieving an 89 percent Omanisation rate last year with 17,900 nationals employed, according to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ annual report. State-backed companies Petroleum Development Oman and Daleel Petroleum employed 1,400 nationals, reaching a 90 percent Omanisation rate. The mining sector also progressed, with a 23 percent localization rate and 900 Omanis employed.

In a related development, the Ministry of Labor announced in July that a Professional Practice License will be mandatory for certain logistics sector roles, also effective September 1, 2025. Professions such as refrigerated truck driver, water tanker driver, and food delivery supervisor will require a license from the Sectoral Skills Unit for the Logistics Sector for work permit issuance or renewal.