Oman’s Labour ministry announces new jobs

The Labour Ministry of Oman has unveiled plans to generate 600 new employment opportunities in Dhofar as part of its continued efforts to enhance Omanisation across the private sector.

This announcement follows a series of field visits led by H.E. Dr Mahad bin Said Ba’awin, Minister of Labour, to key private sector entities in the region. The initiative aims to strengthen institutional partnerships that support sustainable employment for nationals of Oman.

According to Oman ministry officials, 150 of these jobs will be created at the Port of Salalah by the end of 2025, while 450 positions will be made available through Nama Dhofar Services and its subsidiaries.

As part of the visit, certificates were distributed to participants of the Tamkeen programme at the Port of Salalah—an initiative focused on preparing national talent for the job market.

At Nama Dhofar Services, the delegation reviewed operational systems at the control centre and assessed progress in the company’s ‘Leadership Formation’ programme, which is designed to develop Omani professionals for future leadership roles.

A memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Directorate General of Labour in Dhofar and Nama Dhofar Services, outlining collaborative efforts in employment and training.

Nasser bin Salem al Hadhrami, Director General of Labour in Dhofar, stated that the initiative reflects national priorities to build a resilient local workforce and boost youth readiness for the labour market.