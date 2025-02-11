Oman to feature stunning open-air cinema in South Al Batinah

Oman is set to make waves in the eco-tourism industry with the development of Rimal Park in South Al Batinah. Located at Al Abyadh Sand in Khabat Al Qa’adan, Wilayat of Nakhal, the park will feature an open-air cinema that promises to provide visitors with an exceptional experience.

This new development will offer a blend of modern amenities and breathtaking natural surroundings, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

The open-air cinema, which is the centerpiece of the park, will span 7,806 square meters and accommodate up to 2,000 guests.

It will give visitors the unique opportunity to enjoy films under the stars, all while surrounded by the natural beauty of South Al Batinah.

The park will also include other attractions, including a 24,814sqm entertainment area, camping units, an equestrian school, and numerous activities to support local businesses and small enterprises.

The Governor of South Al Batinah, Masoud bin Saeed Al Hashimi, emphasised that this development is in line with Oman’s Vision 2040.

By offering unique eco-tourism opportunities, the park is expected to enhance tourism, create jobs, and stimulate the local economy.

Set to be completed in two years, Rimal Park will become an integral part of South Al Batinah’s thriving tourism sector. It will offer visitors a unique, open-air cinema experience and a wide range of leisure activities.

The project, valued at approximately OMR 6.9 million, is expected to contribute to Oman’s sustainable development and eco-tourism growth.

With its open-air cinema and various entertainment offerings, Rimal Park will play a major role in transforming South Al Batinah into one of Oman’s premier eco-tourism destinations.

