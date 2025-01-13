Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Oman introduces entry fee

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, one of Oman’s most visited landmarks, has introduced entry fees for visitors to improve services and manage the rising number of tourists, according to Times of Oman.

The Grand Mosque is famous for its stunning design, including a magnificent 14-metre chandelier and a big prayer carpet once celebrated as the world’s largest, making the mosque a must-visit destination for both international and domestic travelers.

However, the decision sparked controversy on social media, with many users questioning how a mosque can charge for entry.

Clarification issued on entry fees to Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque

To address these concerns, the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science issued a clarification statement, explaining that the fees are only for managing visitor access, not for general entry to the mosque.

Read More: Oman resumes copper exports after 30 years pause

The Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) said that the Grand Mosque is Oman’s top tourist attraction, and the rising number of visitors necessitated a management system to preserve the mosque’s facilities and provide a positive experience for everyone.

The SQHCCS statement explained: “Given the current requirements, the authority responsible for the Grand Mosque has partnered with the private sector to enhance the cultural aspect of the mosque and create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to compete for related projects.”

The statement said that the contracted company is responsible for organization, cleanliness, and security and has employed 35 Omani guides to assist visitors in their languages.

The entry in the mosque remains free to visit for Muslims during prayer times, and the fees do not apply to religious, cultural, or scientific visits.