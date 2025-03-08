Omani students create AI drone system for solar panel inspection

MUSCAT: A group of students from Oman’s University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Shinas have pioneered an advanced AI-driven drone solar panel inspection system.



This AI-driven drone system allows for efficient identification and resolution of defects, winning the team multiple respected awards and offering their work at key scientific forums, local media outlets reported.

Team member Fatma bint Mohammed Al-Maamari explained that the project aims to address defects in solar panels caused by environmental, electrical, and mechanical factors.

The drone, equipped with a thermal camera, gathers data that is analyzed using advanced technologies such as a “Deep Learning Mod.”

The initiative underwent several phases, including research, data collection, and evaluation, all focused on enhancing detection accuracy and reducing processing time.

Advanced image processing techniques were employed to classify solar panel conditions and optimize analysis.

Another team member, Mahra bint Saeed Al-Kaabi, highlighted the extensive testing of the prototype on solar panel inspection at the university.

Through rigorous experimentation and adjustments, the model was refined and later deployed in real-world environments for periodic performance monitoring. Results and processes were meticulously documented in a comprehensive report.

Zahra bint Saleh Al-Sanani emphasized ongoing efforts to integrate augmented reality and advanced AI tools into the system, further elevating detection accuracy in Oman.

This team of Omani students is also working on creating 3D models for enhanced defect visualization and automated maintenance scheduling.

Sara bint Saeed Al-Saidi noted the project’s impact and recognition, with publications in renowned international journals such as “Energy,” “Hydrogen Energy,” and “IEEE Xplore.”

Their innovation was showcased at high-profile events, including the Oman Science Festival and international conferences in Qatar and the UAE.

The team earned third place in the Royal Army of Oman’s Scientific Club competition and secured the Research Excellence Award at Majan College.

This initiative underscores the potential of drone-powered AI technologies in revolutionizing solar energy systems and highlights the ingenuity of Oman’s emerging tech talent.