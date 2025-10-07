Oman to add 9600 new hotel room to boost tourism by 2030

MUSCAT: Oman is set to open 9600 new hotel rooms to boost its tourism by 2030, with 2600 scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

According to the latest Oman Hospitality Market Performance report by Cavendish Maxwell, the country is expanding its existing inventory of about 36,000 keys by more than 25%.

In the first half of 2025, revenues from 3- to 5-star hotels rose to OMR 141.2 million, marking an 18% increase year-over-year, which also boosted employment in the sector by nearly 5%, totaling 10,800 jobs.

The hospitality report highlights that the sector has experienced strong performance, resulting in a 4.8 percent increase in employment, bringing the total number of people working in hospitality to 10,800.

Between January and June, 3- to 5-star hotels welcomed 1.1 million guests, marking a 9.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. Moreover, hotel occupancy hit almost 55%, up more than 14% from the same period in 2024, while the average room rate held at OMR 47.7 ($124).

Khalil Al Zadjali, head of Oman at Cavendish Maxwell, said: “Oman’s hospitality sector is entering a new era, driven by population growth, evolving travel patterns and strategic Government investment.”

He added that current gains in bookings, room rates, revenues and job creation are likely to continue through the year and beyond.

Read More: Oman launches 2025 recruitment drive for Royal Army

He also highlighted demographic trends, indicating that Oman’s population is projected to grow by 4.55% in 2024 and 5% in 2023, with continued increases expected throughout this decade.

Domestic travel is on the rise in both volume and spending. While visitors from the Gulf still represent a significant portion of travel. There is also an increasing number of arrivals from Europe, India, and China.