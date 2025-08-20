Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 20, 2025

As of August 20, 2025, the exchange rate for the Omani Rial (Omr) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market was recorded at PKR 738.3.

On August 20, 2025, the buying rate was PKR 735.8, while the selling rate stood at PKR 738.3, with the latest update at 02:15 PST on the same day.

Fluctuations in the Omr to PKR exchange rate, commonly referred to as the Pound rate, have a substantial impact on businesses, travelers, and individuals involved in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Omani Rial Rate- Latest Updates

Rates of 1000 Omani Rials (OMR)

As of August 20, 2025, with the current selling rate of PKR 738.3 per OMR, 1,000 Omani Rial (OMR to PKR) equate to approximately 738,300 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the Omani Rial and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

The exchange rate of the Omani Rial holds considerable importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Oman, who are engaged in diverse employment and entrepreneurial activities.

This community includes individuals employed in both skilled and unskilled labour roles, as well as those managing small businesses and working in professional fields such as engineering and information technology.

The Pakistani diaspora in Oman is widely recognised for its strong work ethic and adaptability, contributing significantly to various sectors of the Omani economy.

Oman presents a range of opportunities for Pakistani emigrants due to its stable economy and high demand for foreign labour. The country’s favourable business climate and job market have attracted a substantial number of Pakistani workers.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these expatriates play a crucial role in supporting their families and significantly contribute to the Pakistani economy. A stable exchange rate is anticipated to promote smoother transactions, benefiting both Pakistani expatriates and their families back in Pakistan.



