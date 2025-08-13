Oman offers fully funded scholarships for Pakistani Students 2025–26

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) welcome applications under the Omani Scholarship Program 2025–26, which offers fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for undergraduate studies in specified Omani universities.

This initiative is part of Oman’s effort to help international students learn about international education within Oman, backed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and will enhance academic cooperation and exchange of culture between Pakistan and Oman.

Pakistani students can apply to Engineering, Humanities, Information Technology, and other sciences (excluding medicine) bachelor’s degree programs.

Students who avail the Omani Scholarship Program 2025–26 will have a 100 percent tuition fee waiver, a monthly stipend of OMR 200 (without housing) or OMR 140 (with housing), one round-trip air ticket per academic year, and the option to choose up to 3 universities and 2 academic majors as the key benefits.

Students can apply to any of the Universities in Oman, including Nizwa University, Al Buraimi University, Sharqiyah University, Dhofar University, Majan University College, and Gulf College.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a Pakistani national

Completed Intermediate or equivalent within the last 3 years

Age limit: 23 years

Medically fit

Must obtain an Equivalency Certificate from the Ministry of Education, Oman

Application Deadline:

Students who wish to apply to the Omani Scholarship Program 2025–26 can apply directly to Omani universities by August 25, 2025, and the final deadline for HEC submission is September 23, 2025.

Interested students can register through the official portal and are suggested to apply early to safe their place in this program offering fully funded scholarships.

