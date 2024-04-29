Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar, other PTI leaders’ interim bail approved

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Amir Dogar, Party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and others’ interim bail approved till May 7 in a case pertaining to PTI rally in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the district and session judge Awais Ahmed Khan heard the bail plea filed by PTI leaders.

The PTI counsel told the court that the administration registered a baseless and false case against the party leaders. He added that every time PTI organizes a peaceful rally, cases are registered against it.

At this, the district and session court approved the interim bail of PTI leaders against surety bonds worth Rs 5000 each.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan’s interim bail extended in vandalism case.

Talking to newsmen, Omar Ayub claimed 95 ‘fake’ cases have been registered against him under sections of murder, attempt to murder and terrorism.

He demanded the release of all PTI workers including the former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Omar Ayub also demanded the formation of an independent commission that would investigate the events surrounding the May 9 riots when public and military installations were vandalised.