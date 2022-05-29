Omar Ayub Khan seeks registration of FIR against Rana Sanaullah

HARIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former energy minister submitted the application to Haripur’s Hassan Abdal police station. In the application, Omar Ayub said that the police fired tear gas and tortured peaceful protestors at the motorway during the party’s long march.

The application further stated that several party workers were injured due to baton-charge and shelling from police. He also nominated the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab and other police officials in the application.

I have lodged an application for the registration of an FIR in Hassanabdal Police Station for the injuries I suffered due to Police Lathi Charge & direct tear gas shelling. Have nominated Rana Sanaullah Int Min, IG Punjab, DIG HQ Rwp, DIP Ops Rwp, DPO & SHO. 1/2 — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) May 29, 2022

Earlier this week, the PTI Punjab chapter decided to file cases against security officials who were involved in torturing, arresting and filing fake cases against activists during Azadi March.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood chaired an important meeting of senior lawyers in Lahore, where it was decided to take legal action against security personnel. Consultations were also held on the issues of police violence and the registration of false cases against workers.

During the meeting, the former education minister pointed out that the PTI workers were not released despite orders from the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. “We will move court against security personnel involved in retaliatory actions,” he added.

Comments