PTI to move court against police torture, fake cases during Azadi March

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter has decided to file cases against security officials who were involved in torturing, arresting and filing fake cases against activists during Azadi March, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood chaired an important meeting of senior lawyers in Lahore, where it was decided to take legal action against security personnel. Consultations were also held on the issues of police violence and the registration of false cases against workers.

During the meeting, the former education minister pointed out that the PTI workers were not released despite orders from the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. “We will move court against security personnels involved in retaliatory actions,” he added.

Shafqat Mahmood further said that the PTI will bring justice to the family of its martyred activist Faisal Abbas. “Tehreek-e-Insaf will never leave its workers alone,” the PTI Punjab president added.

Earlier on May 25, a PTI worker was reported dead after falling from a bridge amid a rally. PTI worker – identified as Faisal Abbas Chaudhry – fell from a bridge near Batti Chowk Lahore and was reported dead.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood claims that the police pushed him from the bridge and that PM and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah are responsible for his death. The whole nation is cursing them right now, he added.

A day later, a Punjab police spokesperson said that three policemen were dead, and over 100 were injured during the PTI long march on May 25.

According to the spokesperson, three policemen died in clashes and raids on PTI workers’ houses clashes between them and police forces during the PTI’s long march while over a hundred have reportedly been injured.

