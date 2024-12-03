Opposition leader Omar Ayub resigns

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has resigned from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Omar Ayub informed the Speaker of the National Assembly about his decision through an official letter.

In the letter, Omar Ayub stated that he is resigning due to legal challenges stemming from an FIR filed against him, which hinder his ability to serve effectively on the commission.

He emphasised that, in the best interest of the institution, someone else should take up the responsibility. Ayub proposed Barrister Gohar as his replacement, expressing confidence in Gohar’s legal expertise and integrity as valuable assets to the commission.

Omar Ayub also requested expedited action on his resignation and the formal nomination of Barrister Gohar as a member of the Judicial Commission.

Sources revealed that the PTI chairman Imran Khan has approved the resignations of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz from the Judicial Commission and directed that Barrister Gohar be nominated in Ayub’s place.

Back in October 2024, the PTI has decided to formally join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed over the nomination of members of the judicial commission from both houses of the Parliament. “The political committee’s session has unanimously approved the proposal of joining the judicial commission,” statement read.

The PTI’s political committee session was briefed over the letter of the National Assembly’s Speaker with two members’ nomination from the opposition.

The session was informed that the judicial commission will appoint the judges of the supreme court, high courts and the federal shariat court. “It will monitor performance of the high courts’ judges and compile annual performance report.

The JCP would had an extended authority to propose nomination of the high courts’ judges and constitute the high court and supreme court benches.

The 1/3 members of the commission could requisite the judicial commission’s session. “The 13-member JCP will decide matters with simple majority of members and absence of any member will not have any impact over the credibility of the decision made by the commission.

The PTI’s political committee’s decision will be forwarded to the party’s Core Committee for endorsement and then to the founding chairman for final approval of the decision.

The session also agreed over announcement of the party’s two names for the JCP after formal approval from the PTI’s founder.