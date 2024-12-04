Omar Ayub’s acquittal plea disposed off in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has disposed off Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub plea seeking acquittal in GHQ attack case during May 9 violent protests, ARY News reported

As per details, the verdict on the acquittal plea was reserved after both side completed their arguments.

The anti-terrorism court announced the verdict and disposed of Omar Ayub’s acquittal plea.

The development came after the National Assembly Opposition Leader and PTI leader Omar Ayub has resigned from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Omar Ayub informed the Speaker of the National Assembly about his decision through an official letter.

In the letter, Omar Ayub stated that he is resigning due to legal challenges stemming from an FIR filed against him, which hinder his ability to serve effectively on the commission.

May 9 violence

The PTI chairman was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.