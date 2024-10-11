PHC bars authorities from arresting Omar Ayub, other PTI Leaders

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, and Zain Qureshi until November 8, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court also barred authorities from arresting the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership till November 8.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Sanaullah and the counsel appeared and the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that cases were registered against the PTI leaders, however, the details of these cases were not disclosed.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali questioned how the leaders reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to which the lawyer replied that they are all senior party leaders. The judge also criticized the conduct of the government, saying it was not satisfactory.

Omar Ayub mentioned that they have to attend the National Assembly session, and there are some known and unknown FIRs registered against them.

In a separate development, earlier the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Raja, who serves as the secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had filed a petition in the court, alleging that cases were being registered against him on political grounds.

He had also complained that details of the cases and inquiries against him were not being provided. At this the court directed to provide details of the cases and inquiries against the PTI leader.