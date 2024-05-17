Omar Ayub’s pre-arrest bail extended in May 9 case

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general and opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan’s interim bail extended in May 9 vandalism case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti terrorism court heard the bail plea where Omar Ayub appeared before the court along with his counsel Babar Awan.

The anti-terrorism court extended the pre-arrest bail plea of PTI leader opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan till June 8.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Amir Dogar, Party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and others’ interim bail approved till May 9 in a case pertaining to PTI rally in Islamabad.

As per details, the district and session judge Awais Ahmed Khan heard the bail plea filed by PTI leaders.

The PTI counsel told the court that the administration registered a baseless and false case against the party leaders. He added that every time PTI organizes a peaceful rally, cases are registered against it.

At this, the district and session court approved the interim bail of PTI leaders against surety bonds worth Rs 5000 each.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub demanded the formation of an independent commission to probe the May 9 riots.

He called for releasing the CCTV footage of May 9 when protesters took to the streets following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the court premises.

May 9 incidents

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested at IHC on May 9. Following the May 9 riots, hundreds were held in remote and major cities after PTI workers clashed with the law enforcement agencies in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.