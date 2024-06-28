PTI parliamentary party rejects Omar Ayub’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party on Friday rejected the resignation forwarded by party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

The decision was taken during a parliamentary party meeting of PTI and SIC at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by Omar Ayub Khan, Barrister Gohar, Asad Gohar, Ali Muhammad Khan and other party leaders.

The parliamentary body through a resolution rejected NA opposition leader’s resignation as PTI secretary general. The resolution also paid rich tribute to the NA opposition leader for running the party’s affairs during testing times.

The huddle also decided to send a message to the PTI founder about the decision of the parliamentary party.

Read more: Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

The PTI leader on Thursday night, resigned from the party’s post.

According to details, Omar Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, stepped down from the party’s position. He also wrote a letter to the party’s founder, Imran Khan, announcing his resignation as PTI Secretary-General

He announced his resignation through a post on X, making it public.

“I am grateful to the founder PTI for accepting the resignation as Secretary General,” he posted. Omar Ayub said that he tendered his resignation on June 22 to the party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that Shibli Faraz conveyed his message to the PTI founder in jail.