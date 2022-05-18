Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Omar Sarfraz Cheema to challenge his removal in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Omar Sarfraz Cheema has decided to challenge his removal as Punjab governor in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

According to details, the former Punjab governor has completed consultation with his lawyers and the latter will file a petition in IHC today against Cabinet Division notification of his removal from Punjab governor post.

The federal government on May 10 denotified Omar Sarfraz as Punjab governor. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz was removed from his office after President refused to remove Cheema.

President Dr Arif Alvi repeatedly rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz.

Soon after his removal, Cheema took to Twitter and termed the notification issued by the Cabinet Division unconstitutional and announced that he was in contact with the constitutional experts and will announce his future strategy soon.

