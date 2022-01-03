Omicron on the rise in Islamabad as 14 new cases detected

ISLAMABAD: At least 14 more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Islamabad during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem has confirmed that 14 new Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, taking the overall tally of cases to 114.

The district administration has asked citizens to wear face masks and undergo COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest.

Officials of the capital administration on Sunday had confirmed 18 Omicron cases in the federal capital.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country that reported 708 fresh infections in the previous 24 hours with the positivity rate of 1.55 per cent.

According to the NCOC, a total of 45,643 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 708 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.55 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.3%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,943 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 642.

