ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued its detailed written judgment in the One Constitution Avenue case, upholding the cancellation of the lease granted to BNP Private Limited, ARY News reported.

In the One Constitution Avenue case, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition filed by BNP Private Limited against the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) decision, declaring the lease cancellation order dated March 8, 2023, as lawful in Islamabad.

The written verdict in the One Constitution Avenue case was authored by Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar. The court also rejected the execution petition filed by BNP Limited and disposed of applications submitted by third-party investors in Islamabad, directing them to seek remedies from relevant forums.

According to the ruling, the petitioner failed to comply with the financial conditions set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including the payment of Rs2.916 billion for the 2022 installment. The court observed that the CDA’s action in Islamabad was fully in line with Supreme Court directives.

Also Read: Islamabad authorities move to vacate ‘One Constitution Avenue’

The IHC further noted that the petitioner did not take advantage of the “lifeline” opportunity granted earlier. It also rejected objections regarding a technical flaw in the 30-day notice issued prior to the lease cancellation in Islamabad.

Previously, the Supreme Court had restored the lease in Islamabad on January 9, 2019, directing BNP Private Limited to pay Rs17.5 billion over eight years. While the company paid the 2021 installment, it defaulted on the 2022 payment, leading to repeated notices by CDA in Islamabad.

Following continued non-compliance, CDA issued a notice on February 7, 2023, and subsequently cancelled the lease on March 8, 2023. The court also termed a Rs50 million cheque submitted by the petitioner as insufficient.