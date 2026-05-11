The inquiry committee investigating the One Constitution Avenue scandal is expected to submit its report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later this week, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The committee, headed by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, has already begun compiling its findings, the sources having knowledge about the matter told ARY News.

Sources further said the committee has recorded statements from the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other relevant officials involved in the One Constitution Avenue scandal.

Statements from residents currently living at One Constitution Avenue have also been recorded as part of the investigation.

The committee has reviewed earlier investigations conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Public Accounts Committee.

It is also examining the FIA case registered in 2017 and will incorporate its findings into the final recommendations.

According to sources, the report will not only outline the facts of the case but will also identify responsible parties in One Constitution Avenue scam and propose recommendations for further action.

The committee is also expected to largely align its findings with the stance of the Ministry of Interior and the CDA.