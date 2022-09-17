Sunday, September 18, 2022
One dead, 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily Covid-19 cases increased by a fraction as Pakistan reported 104 more cases in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 104 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours among the 16,614 Covid-19 diagnostic tests. Meanwhile, one person lost their life to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio in the country remained at 0.63%.

The NIH stated that almost 91 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 30,606.

