One dead, 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily Covid-19 cases increased by a fraction as Pakistan reported 104 more cases in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

COVID-19 Statistics 17 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,614

Positive Cases: 104

Positivity %: 0.63%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 91 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 17, 2022

The positivity ratio in the country remained at 0.63%.

The NIH stated that almost 91 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 30,606.

