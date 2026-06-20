One dead after freight trains collide in Munich
- By Reuters -
- Jun 20, 2026
AAResize
MUNICH: One person has died after two cargo trains collided on a bridge in Munich in the early hours of Saturday, causing two of the carriages to derail and crash onto the street below, according to local police.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, a police spokesperson in the southern German city told Reuters.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Munich’s northern district of Milbertshofen at 1:40 a.m. (2340 GMT on Friday), with around 60 first responders dispatched to the scene, a fire department spokesperson said.