One dead after freight trains collide in Munich

MUNICH: One person has died after ​two cargo trains collided ‌on a bridge in Munich in the early ​hours of Saturday, causing ​two of the carriages ⁠to derail and ​crash onto the street below, ​according to local police.

The cause of the incident is ​under investigation, a ​police spokesperson in the southern German ‌city ⁠told Reuters.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Munich’s northern ​district ​of ⁠Milbertshofen at 1:40 a.m. (2340 GMT on ​Friday), with around ​60 ⁠first responders dispatched to the scene, a fire ⁠department ​spokesperson said.