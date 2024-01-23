One dead, four injured in anti-encroachment operation in Karachi

KARACHI: One pedestrian was killed and four others – including two policemen – were injured in a firing incident that occurred during an encroachment operation of KDA near Mehran Town, Korangi area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Director of State and Enforcement Cell claimed that some unidentified miscreant pelted stones and opened fire on the team of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and police during an encroachment operation to acquire the industrial plot in the Mehran Town area.

In a statement, the officials from the relevant institution revealed that some unidentified individuals after pelting stones at police, and the KDA team took the Station House Officer (SHO) of Korangi Industrial Area hostage.

Later, an exchange of fire took place during the recovery effort of SHO in which one pedestrian was killed while four others were injured including two policemen.

The Director of the State and Enforcement Cell stated that the operation was later halted due to the strong resistance from the unidentified individuals who allegedly possessed the industrial land illegally.

Last week, at least one Station House Officer (SHO) was injured in the anti-encroachment operation in the Federal B area of Karachi.

As per details, police officials said that the anti-encroachment was carried out in the FB area however the residents resisted the operation.

The police spokesperson stated that over 200 homes have been constructed illegally on the land of a park.

The operation was carried out on the orders of the honorable court to ground these illegally built homes.