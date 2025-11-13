One Direction reunion on horizon under Zayn Malik's recent moves

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik appears to be taking significant steps towards a potential reunion of the beloved boy band.

The 32-year-old has been busy with multiple projects. In recent developments, he was caught under the fan’s attention.

According to The Sun, Zayn has been appointed as a director of PPM Music Limited, the management company responsible for the band’s affairs.

Documents revealed that Zayn, along with his other former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, are listed as “Active Directors” of the company.

Notably, all members share the same central London address, which also escalated the speculations of the band’s reunion.

Background

Earlier, the two members of the British pop-rock band One Direction, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, were expected to reunite on screen for a new Netflix documentary.

As reported by the foreign media, British heartthrobs Zayn Malik, 32, and Louis Tomlinson, 33, former One Direction stars, are coming together for a new road trip docuseries by Netflix.