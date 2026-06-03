Having successfully delivered One Canal Road, the landmark development behind Lahore’s most expensive residential address, One Homes has announced a $35 million investment in a luxury high-rise development that will mark the next phase of its growth in the city.

The acquisition of a prime parcel of land on Raiwind Road marks One Homes’ next landmark residential project in the city. It follows the handover of One Canal Road, the group’s flagship Lahore development designed by internationally acclaimed Miami-based architect Kobi Karp with finishings by Versace Ceramics. One Canal Road set the highest residential pricing benchmark in the city’s history, with a 10,000 sq ft sky villa at the development since listed at PKR 1 billion, the most expensive penthouse ever offered in Pakistan.

Raiwind Road, one of Lahore’s main arteries connecting directly into the heart of the city, is where the site sits, within Lahore West, 10 minutes from Canal Road and 10 minutes from the Lahore Ring Road. The 85-kilometre orbital highway links every major zone of the city to the national motorway network, making this one of the most connected addresses in Lahore. Few locations combine this level of accessibility with a presence in an established residential corridor long favoured by the city’s most discerning families.

“We set the benchmark in Lahore, for product, quality, price and delivery,” said Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer at One Homes. “We came as an international developer, built in the heart of the city, and created what became its most exclusive address. We executed on our vision, delivered on schedule, and did it to a standard the market hadn’t seen before. The goal with this new development is to raise that bar even further.”

Hassan added: “We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks, including international collaborations that will be a first for Pakistan.”

One Group, founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, operates across four countries and has built one of the most substantial real estate pipelines in Pakistan through its development arm, One Homes. With projects including One Serene Residences, Amaya Residences, and Diyàr, the group has over $435 million under development across Lahore and Islamabad, placing it among the country’s leading foreign real estate investors.

Interested parties can register now for early access to project information.