One Homes Appoints Kobi Karp and Jolie for Landmark Lahore West Development

LAHORE, Pakistan – One Homes, Pakistan’s fastest-growing premium residential developer, has confirmed two landmark design appointments for its upcoming development in Lahore West: the return of Miami-based architect Kobi Karp and the debut appointment of London interior design studio Jolie marking the studio’s first project in Pakistan.

Following One Homes’ significant land acquisition in Lahore West, where its next signature address is now being planned, today’s appointments mark the latest step in a project reserved for overseas Pakistanis.

“One Canal brought some of Miami’s magic to Lahore. This time we’re going to be blending Lahore’s rich history with modern design and aesthetics. Think luxury living with cultural rooting, tapping into Lahore’s millennial history.” Kobi Karp, Founder & Principal, Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design.

It was as lead design architect on One Canal Road, One Homes’ flagship Lahore development, that Karp first shaped what would become one of the city’s most recognised addresses, and it is that same eye he now turns toward Lahore West. His return reflects the strength of that earlier collaboration as much as the ambition behind what comes next, with a design intent he describes as shifting from import to interpretation, anchored in Lahore’s layered architectural identity to produce a building that belongs to its city as much as it reaches beyond it.

Karp is joined by Jolie, the London-based interior design studio known for a sensory-led design philosophy that treats atmosphere as architecture. With a portfolio spanning Victoria Riverside in Manchester and The Nest in Frankfurt, their practice is centred on how spaces are lived, how they feel underfoot, in ambient light, in the quiet moments between.

“The way a home feels cannot be treated as an afterthought. It shapes how people settle, how they pause, and how they connect to the space around them. What we as a team at Jolie are specialists at is creating interiors that feel emotionally intelligent from the outset. This is our first project in Pakistan, and our first with One Homes, and it feels like the right place to start both.” Franky Rousell, Founder & CEO, Jolie

The Lahore West development is tailored to the lifestyle requirements of overseas Pakistanis. They are a community One Homes has built deep expertise in serving across its portfolio. A curated amenity programme designed around this audience will follow, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The appointments come during a period of sustained momentum for the developer. Since the launch of One Canal Road, One Homes has launched four further developments totalling more than two million square feet, including Diyàr, Pakistan’s first wellness-led residential development, which extended the company’s ambitions into an entirely new living category.

About One Homes

One Homes is a premium residential developer operating across Pakistan’s most significant urban markets. Known for landmark addresses and international design collaborations, the company has delivered over two million square feet of construction since the launch of its flagship project, One Canal Road, Lahore.