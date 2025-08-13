ICT Police Introduces ‘One info App’ for instant emergency assistance

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step to provide citizens ease, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has introduced ‘1info’ or ‘One Info App’ to facilitate citizens seeking assistance in an emergency or reporting any suspicious or criminal activities instantly, ARY News reported.

While speaking to the ARY News program ‘Bakhabar Savera’, Director-General of the Safe City (DG) Islamabad, Shakir Hussain Dawar, highlighted the importance, characteristics and usage of ‘One Info App’.

Shakir Hussain Dawar stated that the Islamabad Police is working desperately hard to protect citizens. The introduction of the application is one of the measures in this regard. He highlighted that the ‘One Info App’ is an extremely helpful platform to get instant police assistance. Citizens are urged to use it if they are unable to contact via 15. The App can be easily downloaded from the Android and iOS platforms.



Shakir Hussain Dawar, while briefing the app, mentioned that the App has a green and a red button. The green button feature can be pressed if the user has experienced and wants to report a suspicious activity, while the red button is pressed to prompt the police to take action at the crime scene immediately.

Shakir Hussain Dawar further stated that, by One Info App, public complaints are acted upon instantly due to their importance, or they are recorded and addressed at an appropriate time.

