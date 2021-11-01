One killed, another injured as blast hits vehicle in Hub

HUB: At least one person was killed and another sustained injuries after an explosion hit a vehicle in Hub tehsil of Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported quoting police.

According to police, the blast occurred near a hotel at the main RCD Highway in the Hub district and targeted a vehicle. The attack resulted in injuries to two people, they said as rescue teams shifted them to a hospital for medical treatment.

One of the injured identified as Mir Akram Sajidi succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

The police and law enforcement authorities have cordoned off the blast site in Hub and started collecting evidence from the spot for forensic analysis.

In a similar incident on October 10, a local journalist died after getting seriously wounded in a cracker attack in Hub, a city of the Balochistan province bordering Karachi.

According to details, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a vehicle in the Hub area, wounding two people including a local television journalist. He later died while being shifted to a local hospital in Karachi for medical treatment.

The police said that the victim has been identified as Shahid Zehri. The authorities had cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence for forensic analysis.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!