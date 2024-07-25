One killed as oil tanker overturns onto a car at Karachi’s Baloch pull

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a man lost his life when a speeding oil tanker overturned onto his car near the Baloch Colony pull in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the car trapped under the oil tanker was removed with the help of a crane. The deceased, identified as Asad, has been moved to Jinnah Hospital.

Fire Officer Zulfiqar confirmed the competition of the rescue operation and further mentioned that the district administration has been informed to transfer the oil from the affected tanker. However, it is not possible to remove the tanker without emptying it first.

Despite several hours passing since the accident, the district administration is still missing, and the large crane required to remove the tanker has not yet arrived.

Kerosene oil is continuously leaking from the tanker, posing a risk of further accidents.

Meanwhile, both tracks of the Baloch Colony pull are closed, causing inconvenience to office-goers. Traffic heading to the Korangi Industrial Area is being diverted to alternative routes.

Meanwhile, some people have started collecting the leaking kerosene oil in containers and bottles, despite police advisories to stay away from the area.